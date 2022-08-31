DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 318.8071

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 880069

CODE: DJEL LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 184868 EQS News ID: 1431859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)