Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
31.08.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2641907

CODE: TURL LN

ISIN: LU1900067601

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1900067601 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TURL LN 
Sequence No.:  184929 
EQS News ID:  1431981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
