DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Aug-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 30/08/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.7143
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 354597
CODE: BYBU
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 184980 EQS News ID: 1432095 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432095&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 31, 2022 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)