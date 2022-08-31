Primus Institute of Technology announces new Information Security certification program

IT professionals throughout Southern Africa are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire a highly sought-after and internationally recognized information security certification.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 31. 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primus Institute of Technology (PIT), a newly launched technology training and research organization based in South Africa, is making it easier for African technology professionals to acquire internationally recognized information security credentials. Today, the institute announced the opening of registration for ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Training and Certification.

This highly sought-after certification course provides requirements for organizations seeking to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve an information security management system. This framework serves as a guideline towards continually reviewing the safety of your information, which will exemplify reliability and add value to services of your organization.

ISO/IEC 27001 Certificate will prove that you have:

Obtained the necessary expertise to support an organization to implement an Information Security Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 27001

Understood the Information Security Management System implementation process

Provide continual prevention and assessments of threats within your organization

Higher chances of being distinguished or hired in an Information Security career

Understood the risk management process, controls, and compliance obligations

Acquired the necessary expertise to manage a team to implement an ISMS

The ability to support organizations in the continual improvement process of their Information Security Management System

Gained the necessary skills to audit organization's Information Security Management System

"This is an exciting time for Primus Institute of Technology as we expand our program offerings to break into cybersecurity and risk management. Cybersecurity is a critical industry and our goal is to inspire, support, and empower current and future IT professionals through training and career growth opportunities.

"Our partnership with PECB also allows us to deliver top-tier, industry recognized cybersecurity certification courses." - Abe Wakama, founder, Primus Institute of Technology.

ISO/IEC 27001 assists you to understand the practical approaches that are involved in the implementation of an Information Security Management System that preserves the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information by applying a risk management process. Therefore, implementation of an information security management system that complies with all requirements of ISO/IEC 27001 enables your organizations to assess and treat information security risks that they face.

Certified ISO/IEC 27001 individuals will prove that they possess the necessary expertise to support organizations implement information security policies and procedures tailored to the organization's needs and promote continual improvement of the management system and organizations operations.

Moreover, you will be able to demonstrate that you have the necessary skills to support the process of integrating the information security management system into the organization's processes and ensure that the intended outcomes are achieved.

Contact Primus Institute of Technology to learn more about becoming a certified ISO27001 information security professional.

About Primus Institute of Technology

At Primus Institute of Technology our mission is to inspire, support, and empower current and aspiring IT professionals through training and career development workshops.

Our focus since the start has been to give our trainees and clients the greatest opportunity for success.

With PRIMUS training courses, opportunities are only limited by your imagination. Regardless of your field of expertise, PRIMUS offers training courses that speak to your needs and reflect the latest standards, technologies, approaches, most innovative methods, and practical examples.

