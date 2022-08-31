Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 September 2022. ISIN DK0061801917 ------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Amalie Global AK II ------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 266460 ------------------------------------------------- Short name WEIAMGAKII ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66