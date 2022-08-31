VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 31
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.4250
|0.5000
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|1.0200
|1.2000
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2295
|0.2700
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2890
|0.3400
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.6120
|0.7200
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0009690254
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0010273801
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Sustainable European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2295
|0.2700
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|31/08/2022
|07/09/2022
|08/09/2022
|14/09/2022
