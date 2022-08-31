The US International Trade Commission has launched a new investigation into SolarEdge, following a lawsuit from power electronics specialist Ampt.From pv magazine USA Ampt, a power electronics specialist based in Colorado, has filed a lawsuit against SolarEdge, a major player in the power electronics space, for allegedly violating its patents. The company said that SolarEdge violated patents on "power optimizers that contain high-efficiency power converters that both allow maximum power-point output and use operational boundary conditions that continue producing power during conditions that might ...

