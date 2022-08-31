Rendezvous, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Triton & West will hold their European Annual Investors Meeting in Monaco. The meeting will be held on Friday 9th September 2022 and is normally only accessible to existing clients.

Triton & West routinely hold three annual investor meetings, one in Europe, one in the Asia Pacific region and one in North America. The European Annual investors meeting will be held in Monaco this week and is open to both existing clients and potential new clients who have secured an official invite. Speakers at the annual meeting will include economists, senior analysts, and members from the Board of Directors as well as an array of guest speakers.

Investors usually come to these annual meetings to understand which direction the company plans to allocate capital towards and to gain a forward-looking insight into the economy and macroeconomic trends. This segment is referred to as "Market Insights" and is usually followed by a Q&A which provides the attendees an opportunity to ask the speakers anything they wish to have more information or clarification on. Last year's virtual meeting due to the pandemic addressed concerns from investors surrounding the state of the economy and how Triton & West plans to mitigate the economic tailwinds presented by the pandemic. This year the focus will most likely be directed towards inflation and the companies' ability to effectively hedge against it.

The event hosted by Triton & West is usually packed with guest speakers from some of the world's largest hedge funds and S&P 500 companies. No public announcements have been made in relation to guest speakers. However, a source with an invite to the annual meeting has confirmed there will be a guest speaker from one of the top ten largest companies in the world by market capitalization, as well as C-suite executives from three of the largest investment banks.

Triton & West is an international asset management company with their headquarters in Barbados. They have been a global leader in offshore financial services since inception in 2017, providing solutions to individuals, trustees, corporations and governments. Triton & West have shown investors a 26.4% annual rate of return on their most conservative North American Equities Portfolio.

CONTACT

Company Name - Triton & West

Contact - Samuel Thompson

Email - press@tritonwest.com

Website - https://tritonwest.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135382