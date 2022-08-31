

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services firm, said on Wednesday that its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A., a French video game developer.



With this acquisition, Quantic Dream will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe, and the French firm will continue to release AAA video games.



Financial terms of the transaction are not known.



The studio is the creator of notable games such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit, Become Human, and others.







