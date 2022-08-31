ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration
London, August 31
Ashtead Group plc
31 August 2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND
On 14 June 2022, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced a final dividend of 67.5 US cents per share ("Final Dividend").
Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 26 August 2022 and was communicated to shareholders on 14 June 2022.
Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:
|Final Dividend declared
|Exchange rate (GBP/USD)
|Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
|67.5 US cents per share
|1.1784
|57.28 pence per share
The dividend will be paid on 9 September 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 12 August 2022.
