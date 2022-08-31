Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 ISIN: DK0061549052 Ticker-Symbol: 70R 
Frankfurt
31.08.22
08:03 Uhr
0,700 Euro
+0,002
+0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2022 | 12:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to issuance of bonus shares

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading as per 5 September
2022. 



ISIN:         DK0061549052   
----------------------------------------
Name:         MapsPeople    
----------------------------------------
Volume before change: 55,146,400 shares
----------------------------------------
Change:        372,758 shares  
----------------------------------------
Volume after change:  55,519,158 shares
----------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 0.02     
----------------------------------------
Short name:      MAPS       
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     224523      
----------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00
MAPSPEOPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.