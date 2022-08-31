First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to issuance of bonus shares

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading as per 5 September 2022. ISIN: DK0061549052 ---------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 55,146,400 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 372,758 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 55,519,158 shares ---------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ---------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00