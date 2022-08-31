

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air (SEE) said its Board has extended the contract of President and CEO Ted Doheny through December 31, 2027. The company noted that, under his leadership, from 2018, the company has increased revenue by 6% CAGR to $5.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA by 9% CAGR to $1.2 billion and adjusted EPS by 20% CAGR to $4.10 per share.



'We are confident that Ted is the right leader to continue to successfully advance our long-term strategy and accomplish our vision,' said Henry Keizer, SEE's Chairman of the Board.







