

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data is due at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the yen, it climbed against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 138.74 against the yen, 1.0000 against the euro, 1.1623 against the pound and 0.9800 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de