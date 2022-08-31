

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) announced an expanded collaboration with Merck KGaA to further leverage the GuardantINFORM real-world evidence platform to help accelerate development efforts for Merck's precision oncology pipeline. The company said the expanded collaboration will focus on therapy development for core cancer indications with significant unmet need.



The GuardantINFORM clinical-genomic platform is intended to help accelerate research and development of the next generation of cancer therapeutics by offering biopharma partners an in-silico platform that combines de-identified longitudinal clinical information and genomic data collected from the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test.



Merck will work closely with data scientists at Guardant Health on a variety of therapy development initiatives that utilize the genomics and clinical information accessible through the GuardantINFORM platform.



