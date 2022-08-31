An Iranian research group has developed a system that combines photovoltaic-thermal modules with organic Rankine cycle, a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer, and liquefied natural gas. The ideal system has an exergy efficiency of 16.24%, a cost rate of $4.48 per hour, and 33.32 kW of net electrical power.A research group led by the Islamic Azad University in Iran has designed a poly-generation system for the production of electricity, heat and green hydrogen. It reportedly has an exergy efficiency of 16.24%. "Our system combines photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) modules with organic Rankine cycle ...

