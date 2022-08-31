Anzeige
31.08.2022
CT Property Trust Limited - Board Changes

CT Property Trust Limited - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, August 31

To: RNS
Date:31 August 2022
LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
From: CT Property Trust Limited

Board Changes

The Board announces that Rebecca Gates who joined the Board of the Company on 10 March 2021, has resigned from the Board, effective 31 August 2022.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403

