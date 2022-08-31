CT Property Trust Limited - Board Changes
PR Newswire
London, August 31
To: RNS
Date:31 August 2022
LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
From: CT Property Trust Limited
Board Changes
The Board announces that Rebecca Gates who joined the Board of the Company on 10 March 2021, has resigned from the Board, effective 31 August 2022.
There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.
All enquiries to:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403
