To: RNS

Date:31 August 2022

LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

From: CT Property Trust Limited



Board Changes



The Board announces that Rebecca Gates who joined the Board of the Company on 10 March 2021, has resigned from the Board, effective 31 August 2022.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403