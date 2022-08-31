Germany deployed 4.3 GW of PV in the first seven months of the year, from 3.2 GW a year earlier.From pv magazine Germany Germany added 535 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). The month's new capacity additions compare to 612 MW of solar in June and 434.9 MW of solar in July 2021. The country's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 60 GW at the end of July. About 470.7 MW of the monthly new additions were represented by PV installations that were built under the country's incentive schemes for renewables. ...

