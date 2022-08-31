Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 31 août/August 2022) - Following shareholder approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Ignite International Brands, Ltd., held on August 24, 2022, the subordinate voting shares of Ignite International Brands will be delisted from the CSE at market close on August 31, 2022.

For more information, see the Ignite International Brands news release from August 29, 2022.

_________________________________

Suite à l'approbation des actionnaires lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires de Ignite International Brands, Ltd., tenue le 24 août 2022, les actions à droit de vote subalterne de Ignite International Brands seront radiées du CSE à la fermeture des marchés le 31 août 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, consultez le communiqué de presse de Ignote International Brands du 29 août 2022.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 31 août/August 2022 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BILZ

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com