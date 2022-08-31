Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2022 | 16:41
113 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (430/22)

As from September 1, 2022, the instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short        ISIN    
BULL SPEC X3 AVA 2  GB00BL07R954
BULL ARJO X5 AVA 2  GB00BNTTQR77
BEAR CDEV X3 AVA 1  GB00BL088394
MINI L TESLA AVA 34 GB00BW6RWJ15
BULL NASDQ X4 AVA 2 GB00BKZYTK95
BULL DJIA X5 AVA 4  GB00BKZZKL01

The last day of trading will be August 31, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
