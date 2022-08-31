Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (430/22)

As from September 1, 2022, the instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL SPEC X3 AVA 2 GB00BL07R954 BULL ARJO X5 AVA 2 GB00BNTTQR77 BEAR CDEV X3 AVA 1 GB00BL088394 MINI L TESLA AVA 34 GB00BW6RWJ15 BULL NASDQ X4 AVA 2 GB00BKZYTK95 BULL DJIA X5 AVA 4 GB00BKZZKL01 The last day of trading will be August 31, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.