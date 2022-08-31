MONDI PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 31
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
31 August 2022
Notification of change in Director's details
Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Dormakaba Holding AG with effect from 11 October 2022, subject to his election by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Dormakaba Holding AG to be held on 11 October 2022.
This disclosure is made to comply with LR 9.6.14 R of the UK Listing Rules.
Enquiries
Investors/analysts:
Clara Valera +44 193 282 6357
Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
Media:
Kerry Cooper +44 788 145 5806
Group Communication Director
