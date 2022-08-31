

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 96270 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 94,403,074, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



376 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,044,915.



California reported the most number of cases - 27,353 - while Michigan reported most deaths - 85 - due to the disease.



2323 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,491,762.



91,873,169 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals report a 10 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 8 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 37,770. More than 10 percent of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 15 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 223,684,995 Americans, or 67.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92 percent of people above 65.



48.4 percent of the eligible population, or 108,217,633 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







