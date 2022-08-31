Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2022 | 18:16
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 31

From: Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:31 August 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 31 August 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc ("the Company") bought 50,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary shares") to be held in treasury, at a price of 292.00 pence per Ordinary share.

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 9,419,159 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 54,110,047.

The above figure (54,110,047) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.