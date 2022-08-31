Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
PR Newswire
31.08.2022 | 18:28
114 Leser
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Change of Responsibilities

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Change of Responsibilities

PR Newswire

London, August 31

31 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Director Change of Responsibility

Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer of Rightmove plc, will be appointed Company Secretary for the interim period 1 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 following the retirement of Sandra Odell and the appointment of a new Company Secretary.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3).

Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
