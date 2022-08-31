RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Change of Responsibilities
PR Newswire
London, August 31
31 August 2022
Rightmove plc
Director Change of Responsibility
Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer of Rightmove plc, will be appointed Company Secretary for the interim period 1 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 following the retirement of Sandra Odell and the appointment of a new Company Secretary.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3).
Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
