RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Change of Responsibilities

31 August 2022

Rightmove plc

Director Change of Responsibility

Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer of Rightmove plc, will be appointed Company Secretary for the interim period 1 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 following the retirement of Sandra Odell and the appointment of a new Company Secretary.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3).

Contact:Michelle Palmer, Deputy Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk