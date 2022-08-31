Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.

The Porvenir Tin Company's main asset is the Porvenir tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral Project (the "Property"), or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization), located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia (see Figure 1 for location). The Property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Japanese mining company, Dowa Metals and Mining Company ("Dowa") in 2005 (see Figure 2 for Property map and drill locations). In total, Dowa completed 88 diamond drill holes in approximately 25,000 metres ("m") based on the data acquired by the Company from an independent source.

A review of Dowa's historic drill assay results shows they had selectively sampled cores with obvious massive pyrite/sphalerite. Dowa identified more than 19 tin-zinc veins assaying up to 941 grams per tonne silver, 6.34% lead, 28.1% zinc, 10.20% tin, and 500 grams per tonne indium (see Figure 3 & 4 for two drill sections).

Two best historic drill holes are hole PV-41, which intercepted a 15.05 m interval (from 316 m to 331 m) grading 2.04% tin, 2.4% zinc, and 11 grams per tonne silver (Figure 3), and hole PV-01, which intercepted a 6.05 m interval (from 191 m to 197 m) grading 2.27% tin, 3.23% zinc, and 13 grams per tonne silver (Figure 4).

The Company's geologists sampled a 0.5 m long uncut Dowa core with alteration but no obvious sulfide and returned 0.56% tin and 0.34% zinc, suggesting Dowa may have missed tin mineralization intervals that are low in other sulfide mineralization (see figure 5). After closing the acquisition and before being granting a drilling permit by the Bolivia Government, the Company plans to cut, and re-sample Dowa's historical drill cores stored on site.

Major Terms of the Agreement

The Company will pay a total of US$1.75 million to acquire 100% of the Porvenir Tin Company in the following instalments:

Payment of US$750,000 to the Vendors for 51% as an initial, non-refundable down-payment following the signing of the Agreement.

On the first anniversary of signing, Whitehorse Gold will pay a further US$750,000 to the Vendors for the remaining 49% of the Tin Company.

On the second anniversary of signing, a further US$250,000 will be payable to the Vendors.

There is no finders fee payable in connection with this transaction.

Location and History

At an elevation of approximately 4,100 m, the 11.25 square kilometres (km²) Property is located in the Oruro Department of Bolivia (Figure 1), approximately 25 km Southwest of the Huanuni Mine, the largest tin mine in Bolivia. Access is relatively easy with paved access from Oruro for 60 km and dirt road access for 10 km from the town of Venta Y Media.

Geology and Mineralization

The mineralization is hosted within near vertical NNW to NW trending structures which occur within Silurian age (423 - 419 Ma) clasticsediments comprising interbedded and layered units of sandstone and shale. The mineralization comprises a stockwork framework formed by a series of mineralized stringers, < 1cm, as well as mineralized quartz veins which range in thickness from 1 to 30 cm.

Tin is hosted within cassiterite (SnO2), while sphalerite (ZnS) is the primary zinc mineral, with silver being hosted in tetrahedrite. Quartz, pyrite, siderite, barite, and kaolinite account for the majority of gangue and alteration mineral assemblages.

Historical Exploration

In 2005 Dowa conducted a 25,000 m, 88 hole diamond drill program (Figure 2) at Porvenir. Five clusters of Dowa drill holes (mineralized zones) were completed by Dowa. Figure 2 shows the Property boundary highlighting the location of the historic drill holes, mineralized zones, and the location of the two cross sections included herein.





Table 1: Historic, Tin (Sn), Zinc (Zn), and Silver (Ag) Mineralized Drill Intercepts





Figures 3 and 4 show two NE-SW drill cross sections (A-B and C-D) of historic drilling results (looking NW). In the cross sections, Dowa's drill core samples are marked in black and clearly show selective sampling practice that might have missed tin intervals with low sulfide contents.





Donald J. Birak, independent consultant geologist and Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has conducted a site visit to this Property and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. As only a limited amount of historic core and no assay samples exist for inspection or resampling, the Qualified Person was not able to validate the historic drill results and the Qualified Person is relying on the historic drill results only as indicative of the style of mineralization on the Property.

About Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold development project in the Yukon. The company owns 51% of the Porvenir tin project 70 km southeast of Oruro Bolivia, and the right to increase ownership to 100%. The company also has the right to acquire a 100% interest in a second tin project 65 km southeast of Oruro Bolivia. The company also owns 100% of the Skukum Gold project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Skukum Gold project hosts the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

