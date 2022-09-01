Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Pimride (PIM) on August 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PIM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





PIM Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135485_5c91b33a645b48a6_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFT, Pimride (PIM) enables users to enjoy TCG racing game with NFT cars while earning cryptocurrencies. Its native token PIM has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pimride

Pimride is a project that provides blockchain-based TCG racing game with the slogan Pimp Your Ride, users can purchase and combine various cars through the game and enjoy racing games with other users with their own cars through NFTs while earning cryptocurrencies.

In the Pimride game, limited edition cars, high-grade vehicle components, collections, etc. are issued as NFTs to stimulate users' desire to collect. Collectibles have different values according to their rarity and ability, and their rarity is determined by their impact on the game.

Players can use TCG mobile game to collect or combine car cards to create their own cars and conduct car racing to compete with each other and improve their levels. In addition, Pimride supports automatic racing to provide convenience for game control, allowing different age groups to participate in its racing game.

By introducing NFT, specific item's ownership can be proved in order to form scarce value. Furthermore, these NFTs also realize the linkage with the real economy and generate real value through strategic cooperation with partners who provide vehicle subscription services.

About PIM Token

PIM is the native token of the Pimride ecosystem. It can be used to further enjoy the racing game by purchasing in-game card, competing with other users, upgrading, etc. Based on BEP-20, PIM has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated for foundation, 8% is provided for partnership, 12% is provided for operation, 5% is reserved, 30% is allocated for reward, and the rest 35% is provided for circulation.

The PIM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 30, 2022, investors who are interested in the Pimride investment can easily buy and sell PIM token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about PIM Token:

Official Website: http://pimride.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pimride/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQK9axNXCpsaGzCq0Eheqxg

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135485