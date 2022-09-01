BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 1 September 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 101,756,699 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 1 September 2022, the Company held 16,172,239 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 101,756,699 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Date: 1 September 2022