Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 31

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 345.568 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 349 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 341.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,090,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 237,000,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
376347.00 08:13:0100060759686TRLO0LSE
1561348.50 08:21:3000060760059TRLO0LSE
1169349.00 08:26:2700060760191TRLO0LSE
478349.00 08:26:2700060760192TRLO0LSE
1538348.50 08:26:3500060760196TRLO0LSE
800348.00 08:26:3500060760197TRLO0LSE
800348.00 08:26:3500060760198TRLO0LSE
265348.00 08:26:3500060760199TRLO0LSE
778347.50 08:34:1900060760402TRLO0LSE
807347.50 08:34:1900060760403TRLO0LSE
1821346.50 08:40:2400060760666TRLO0LSE
1333345.50 09:00:1700060761402TRLO0LSE
372345.50 09:00:1700060761403TRLO0LSE
1518345.50 09:00:1700060761404TRLO0LSE
174346.00 09:25:3400060762314TRLO0LSE
1404346.00 09:25:3400060762315TRLO0LSE
1725345.50 09:28:3400060762406TRLO0LSE
1725345.00 09:32:1000060762476TRLO0LSE
144347.00 09:54:3000060763159TRLO0LSE
800347.00 09:54:3000060763160TRLO0LSE
796347.00 09:54:3000060763161TRLO0LSE
1579347.00 09:59:3000060763328TRLO0LSE
145346.50 10:06:0000060763593TRLO0LSE
1420346.50 10:06:0000060763594TRLO0LSE
1512346.50 10:06:0000060763595TRLO0LSE
1786345.50 10:14:4800060763969TRLO0LSE
1775345.50 10:39:3700060765071TRLO0LSE
830345.50 10:39:3700060765072TRLO0LSE
811345.50 10:39:3700060765073TRLO0LSE
1527345.50 10:39:3700060765074TRLO0LSE
421344.00 10:53:4100060766040TRLO0LSE
1330344.00 11:13:4400060766775TRLO0LSE
815344.00 11:13:4400060766776TRLO0LSE
68344.00 11:13:4400060766786TRLO0LSE
1746346.50 11:46:0900060767862TRLO0LSE
1823347.00 12:02:0200060768350TRLO0LSE
1786347.00 12:02:0200060768351TRLO0LSE
2319346.50 12:02:0200060768352TRLO0LSE
691346.00 12:33:5800060769427TRLO0LSE
1709346.00 12:33:5800060769428TRLO0LSE
952346.00 12:33:5800060769429TRLO0LSE
706346.00 12:51:1500060769906TRLO0LSE
1537346.00 13:01:4300060770258TRLO0LSE
294346.00 13:01:4300060770262TRLO0LSE
90346.00 13:01:4300060770263TRLO0LSE
145346.00 13:16:1000060770672TRLO0LSE
145346.00 13:16:2000060770673TRLO0LSE
145346.00 13:16:3000060770703TRLO0LSE
1466347.00 13:31:4000060771689TRLO0LSE
1600347.00 13:31:4000060771690TRLO0LSE
128347.00 13:31:4000060771691TRLO0LSE
671347.00 13:31:4000060771692TRLO0LSE
800347.00 13:31:4000060771693TRLO0LSE
78347.00 13:31:4000060771694TRLO0LSE
1601347.00 13:43:5000060772285TRLO0LSE
62347.00 13:43:5000060772286TRLO0LSE
1719347.00 13:43:5000060772287TRLO0LSE
154348.00 14:11:4100060773420TRLO0LSE
1625348.00 14:11:4100060773421TRLO0LSE
523347.50 14:11:4300060773422TRLO0LSE
800347.50 14:11:4300060773423TRLO0LSE
238347.50 14:12:0000060773437TRLO0LSE
11347.50 14:12:0000060773438TRLO0LSE
559347.00 14:12:1000060773444TRLO0LSE
1050347.00 14:12:1000060773445TRLO0LSE
144346.50 14:16:1000060773640TRLO0LSE
2250346.50 14:16:1000060773641TRLO0LSE
1796346.00 14:28:2000060774227TRLO0LSE
130345.50 14:30:1000060774431TRLO0LSE
145345.50 14:30:4900060774486TRLO0LSE
1601345.50 14:30:4900060774487TRLO0LSE
1655345.00 14:32:4900060774644TRLO0LSE
369346.00 14:54:0400060776433TRLO0LSE
523346.00 14:54:0600060776447TRLO0LSE
1492346.00 14:54:0600060776448TRLO0LSE
1984345.50 14:54:0600060776450TRLO0LSE
1585345.50 14:54:0600060776451TRLO0LSE
1612345.00 15:09:1000060777758TRLO0LSE
2228345.00 15:09:1000060777759TRLO0LSE
209344.50 15:14:3500060778261TRLO0LSE
1347344.50 15:15:3300060778346TRLO0LSE
800344.50 15:15:3300060778359TRLO0LSE
780344.50 15:15:3300060778360TRLO0LSE
82344.50 15:15:3300060778361TRLO0LSE
1620343.50 15:23:0300060778917TRLO0LSE
364342.50 15:29:5800060779664TRLO0LSE
1238342.50 15:29:5800060779665TRLO0LSE
1695342.00 15:40:2000060780630TRLO0LSE
1705342.00 15:40:2000060780631TRLO0LSE
918342.50 15:52:3000060781528TRLO0LSE
6342.50 15:52:3000060781529TRLO0LSE
375342.50 15:52:3000060781530TRLO0LSE
242342.50 15:53:1000060781582TRLO0LSE
190342.50 15:53:1000060781583TRLO0LSE
522343.00 15:56:1000060781815TRLO0LSE
295343.00 15:56:1000060781816TRLO0LSE
329343.00 15:56:1000060781817TRLO0LSE
752342.00 15:56:3200060781863TRLO0LSE
208342.00 15:57:3300060781966TRLO0LSE
1431342.00 16:00:3300060782294TRLO0LSE
813342.00 16:00:3300060782295TRLO0LSE
231342.00 16:00:3300060782296TRLO0LSE
1774341.50 16:07:3000060782964TRLO0LSE
165341.50 16:10:4900060783244TRLO0LSE
1078342.00 16:21:4200060784131TRLO0LSE
260343.00 16:23:5500060784467TRLO0LSE
303343.00 16:23:5500060784468TRLO0LSE
30343.00 16:23:5500060784469TRLO0LSE
326343.00 16:23:5500060784470TRLO0LSE
398343.00 16:23:5500060784471TRLO0LSE
1343.00 16:23:5500060784472TRLO0LSE
423343.00 16:23:5500060784473TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
