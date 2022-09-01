Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

1 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 345.568 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 349 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 341.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,090,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 237,000,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 376 347.00 08:13:01 00060759686TRLO0 LSE 1561 348.50 08:21:30 00060760059TRLO0 LSE 1169 349.00 08:26:27 00060760191TRLO0 LSE 478 349.00 08:26:27 00060760192TRLO0 LSE 1538 348.50 08:26:35 00060760196TRLO0 LSE 800 348.00 08:26:35 00060760197TRLO0 LSE 800 348.00 08:26:35 00060760198TRLO0 LSE 265 348.00 08:26:35 00060760199TRLO0 LSE 778 347.50 08:34:19 00060760402TRLO0 LSE 807 347.50 08:34:19 00060760403TRLO0 LSE 1821 346.50 08:40:24 00060760666TRLO0 LSE 1333 345.50 09:00:17 00060761402TRLO0 LSE 372 345.50 09:00:17 00060761403TRLO0 LSE 1518 345.50 09:00:17 00060761404TRLO0 LSE 174 346.00 09:25:34 00060762314TRLO0 LSE 1404 346.00 09:25:34 00060762315TRLO0 LSE 1725 345.50 09:28:34 00060762406TRLO0 LSE 1725 345.00 09:32:10 00060762476TRLO0 LSE 144 347.00 09:54:30 00060763159TRLO0 LSE 800 347.00 09:54:30 00060763160TRLO0 LSE 796 347.00 09:54:30 00060763161TRLO0 LSE 1579 347.00 09:59:30 00060763328TRLO0 LSE 145 346.50 10:06:00 00060763593TRLO0 LSE 1420 346.50 10:06:00 00060763594TRLO0 LSE 1512 346.50 10:06:00 00060763595TRLO0 LSE 1786 345.50 10:14:48 00060763969TRLO0 LSE 1775 345.50 10:39:37 00060765071TRLO0 LSE 830 345.50 10:39:37 00060765072TRLO0 LSE 811 345.50 10:39:37 00060765073TRLO0 LSE 1527 345.50 10:39:37 00060765074TRLO0 LSE 421 344.00 10:53:41 00060766040TRLO0 LSE 1330 344.00 11:13:44 00060766775TRLO0 LSE 815 344.00 11:13:44 00060766776TRLO0 LSE 68 344.00 11:13:44 00060766786TRLO0 LSE 1746 346.50 11:46:09 00060767862TRLO0 LSE 1823 347.00 12:02:02 00060768350TRLO0 LSE 1786 347.00 12:02:02 00060768351TRLO0 LSE 2319 346.50 12:02:02 00060768352TRLO0 LSE 691 346.00 12:33:58 00060769427TRLO0 LSE 1709 346.00 12:33:58 00060769428TRLO0 LSE 952 346.00 12:33:58 00060769429TRLO0 LSE 706 346.00 12:51:15 00060769906TRLO0 LSE 1537 346.00 13:01:43 00060770258TRLO0 LSE 294 346.00 13:01:43 00060770262TRLO0 LSE 90 346.00 13:01:43 00060770263TRLO0 LSE 145 346.00 13:16:10 00060770672TRLO0 LSE 145 346.00 13:16:20 00060770673TRLO0 LSE 145 346.00 13:16:30 00060770703TRLO0 LSE 1466 347.00 13:31:40 00060771689TRLO0 LSE 1600 347.00 13:31:40 00060771690TRLO0 LSE 128 347.00 13:31:40 00060771691TRLO0 LSE 671 347.00 13:31:40 00060771692TRLO0 LSE 800 347.00 13:31:40 00060771693TRLO0 LSE 78 347.00 13:31:40 00060771694TRLO0 LSE 1601 347.00 13:43:50 00060772285TRLO0 LSE 62 347.00 13:43:50 00060772286TRLO0 LSE 1719 347.00 13:43:50 00060772287TRLO0 LSE 154 348.00 14:11:41 00060773420TRLO0 LSE 1625 348.00 14:11:41 00060773421TRLO0 LSE 523 347.50 14:11:43 00060773422TRLO0 LSE 800 347.50 14:11:43 00060773423TRLO0 LSE 238 347.50 14:12:00 00060773437TRLO0 LSE 11 347.50 14:12:00 00060773438TRLO0 LSE 559 347.00 14:12:10 00060773444TRLO0 LSE 1050 347.00 14:12:10 00060773445TRLO0 LSE 144 346.50 14:16:10 00060773640TRLO0 LSE 2250 346.50 14:16:10 00060773641TRLO0 LSE 1796 346.00 14:28:20 00060774227TRLO0 LSE 130 345.50 14:30:10 00060774431TRLO0 LSE 145 345.50 14:30:49 00060774486TRLO0 LSE 1601 345.50 14:30:49 00060774487TRLO0 LSE 1655 345.00 14:32:49 00060774644TRLO0 LSE 369 346.00 14:54:04 00060776433TRLO0 LSE 523 346.00 14:54:06 00060776447TRLO0 LSE 1492 346.00 14:54:06 00060776448TRLO0 LSE 1984 345.50 14:54:06 00060776450TRLO0 LSE 1585 345.50 14:54:06 00060776451TRLO0 LSE 1612 345.00 15:09:10 00060777758TRLO0 LSE 2228 345.00 15:09:10 00060777759TRLO0 LSE 209 344.50 15:14:35 00060778261TRLO0 LSE 1347 344.50 15:15:33 00060778346TRLO0 LSE 800 344.50 15:15:33 00060778359TRLO0 LSE 780 344.50 15:15:33 00060778360TRLO0 LSE 82 344.50 15:15:33 00060778361TRLO0 LSE 1620 343.50 15:23:03 00060778917TRLO0 LSE 364 342.50 15:29:58 00060779664TRLO0 LSE 1238 342.50 15:29:58 00060779665TRLO0 LSE 1695 342.00 15:40:20 00060780630TRLO0 LSE 1705 342.00 15:40:20 00060780631TRLO0 LSE 918 342.50 15:52:30 00060781528TRLO0 LSE 6 342.50 15:52:30 00060781529TRLO0 LSE 375 342.50 15:52:30 00060781530TRLO0 LSE 242 342.50 15:53:10 00060781582TRLO0 LSE 190 342.50 15:53:10 00060781583TRLO0 LSE 522 343.00 15:56:10 00060781815TRLO0 LSE 295 343.00 15:56:10 00060781816TRLO0 LSE 329 343.00 15:56:10 00060781817TRLO0 LSE 752 342.00 15:56:32 00060781863TRLO0 LSE 208 342.00 15:57:33 00060781966TRLO0 LSE 1431 342.00 16:00:33 00060782294TRLO0 LSE 813 342.00 16:00:33 00060782295TRLO0 LSE 231 342.00 16:00:33 00060782296TRLO0 LSE 1774 341.50 16:07:30 00060782964TRLO0 LSE 165 341.50 16:10:49 00060783244TRLO0 LSE 1078 342.00 16:21:42 00060784131TRLO0 LSE 260 343.00 16:23:55 00060784467TRLO0 LSE 303 343.00 16:23:55 00060784468TRLO0 LSE 30 343.00 16:23:55 00060784469TRLO0 LSE 326 343.00 16:23:55 00060784470TRLO0 LSE 398 343.00 16:23:55 00060784471TRLO0 LSE 1 343.00 16:23:55 00060784472TRLO0 LSE 423 343.00 16:23:55 00060784473TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

