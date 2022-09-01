Intraco Solar Power has completed a 30 MW grid-tied solar power plant in Bangladesh.On Aug. 25, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) revealed that a 30 MW solar project began operating in northern Bangladesh. The project is owned by Intraco Solar Power Ltd. (ISPL), a unit of publicly listed Paramount Textile Ltd. (PTL), which is mainly involved in textile production. Recently, it started to diversify its investment portfolio. The BPDB will buy electricity from the power plant at a rate of $0.16/kWh over a period of 20 years. The company invested $55 million in 110 acres of land to set ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...