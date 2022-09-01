Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.012     GBP0.870 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.998     GBP0.861 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.005465    GBP0.865005

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,473,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
967       1.008         XDUB      08:08:16      00060759458TRLO0 
1021       1.006         XDUB      08:33:26      00060760344TRLO0 
757       1.006         XDUB      08:33:26      00060760345TRLO0 
1065       1.006         XDUB      08:33:26      00060760346TRLO0 
1090       1.006         XDUB      08:33:26      00060760347TRLO0 
41        0.998         XDUB      10:06:00      00060763592TRLO0 
1070       0.998         XDUB      10:06:01      00060763596TRLO0 
28        0.998         XDUB      10:06:41      00060763610TRLO0 
4548       1.004         XDUB      10:49:03      00060765923TRLO0 
755       1.002         XDUB      12:04:57      00060768427TRLO0 
623       1.002         XDUB      12:08:46      00060768584TRLO0 
1295       1.002         XDUB      12:19:42      00060769040TRLO0 
2000       1.002         XDUB      12:19:42      00060769041TRLO0 
1000       1.002         XDUB      12:19:42      00060769042TRLO0 
1012       1.002         XDUB      12:57:22      00060770075TRLO0 
123       1.012         XDUB      14:03:50      00060773177TRLO0 
1063       1.012         XDUB      14:03:50      00060773178TRLO0 
1488       1.012         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773242TRLO0 
2978       1.012         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773243TRLO0 
1224       1.010         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773244TRLO0 
1733       1.010         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773245TRLO0 
509       1.010         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773246TRLO0 
1000       1.010         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773247TRLO0 
1000       1.010         XDUB      14:06:37      00060773248TRLO0 
58        1.010         XDUB      14:21:11      00060773806TRLO0 
801       1.010         XDUB      14:21:11      00060773807TRLO0 
4133       1.010         XDUB      14:21:11      00060773808TRLO0 
2500       1.006         XDUB      14:55:04      00060776529TRLO0 
1041       1.006         XDUB      14:55:04      00060776530TRLO0 
2383       1.004         XDUB      15:00:29      00060777095TRLO0 
1819       1.004         XDUB      15:00:29      00060777096TRLO0 
547       1.004         XDUB      15:00:29      00060777097TRLO0 
187       1.000         XDUB      15:32:36      00060779859TRLO0 
1087       1.000         XDUB      15:50:03      00060781298TRLO0 
674       1.000         XDUB      15:52:51      00060781564TRLO0 
1053       1.000         XDUB      15:56:15      00060781819TRLO0 
1517       1.000         XDUB      16:00:00      00060782208TRLO0 
3810       1.000         XDUB      16:00:08      00060782244TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
733       86.60         XLON      08:08:21      00060759462TRLO0 
1400       86.90         XLON      14:12:05      00060773441TRLO0 
495       86.90         XLON      14:12:09      00060773443TRLO0 
3051       87.00         XLON      14:20:25      00060773772TRLO0 
561       86.90         XLON      14:21:11      00060773810TRLO0 
2656       86.90         XLON      14:21:11      00060773809TRLO0 
2300       86.40         XLON      14:55:04      00060776528TRLO0 
731       86.40         XLON      15:00:29      00060777094TRLO0 
875       86.40         XLON      15:00:29      00060777093TRLO0 
500       86.40         XLON      15:00:29      00060777092TRLO0 
1270       86.40         XLON      15:00:29      00060777091TRLO0 
826       86.40         XLON      15:00:29      00060777090TRLO0 
525       86.10         XLON      15:30:09      00060779688TRLO0 
31        86.10         XLON      15:30:09      00060779687TRLO0 
446       86.10         XLON      16:04:08      00060782626TRLO0 
2412       86.20         XLON      16:11:24      00060783333TRLO0 
350       86.20         XLON      16:11:24      00060783334TRLO0 
283       86.20         XLON      16:11:24      00060783338TRLO0 
492       86.20         XLON      16:11:24      00060783337TRLO0 
1000       86.20         XLON      16:11:24      00060783336TRLO0 
4063       86.20         XLON      16:12:32      00060783411TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  185165 
EQS News ID:  1432815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

