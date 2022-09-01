

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG's (DLAKF, DLAKY) pilots have decided on a day-long strike for Friday, September 2, following a warning strike by ground staff in July, Pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit or VC reportedly announced.



All departures from Germany of the core company Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo are to be struck.



A VC spokesman said the Executive Board decided to strike after intensive negotiations with the company and at the request of the collective bargaining committee due to failed negotiations on a new wage agreement.



The VC demands salary increases of 5.5 percent for the around 5,000 captains and first officers in the current year and automatic inflation compensation from the coming year.



Meanwhile, Lufthansa, which issued an improved offer last week, criticized the call for a strike and called for a return to the negotiating table.



Lufthansa says the VC requirements would increase cockpit personnel costs by a total of more than 40 percent over the next two years. Even without considering the financial consequences of the Corona crisis, this is beyond reasonable.



In July, during the warning strike by ground staff, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and around 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans.



In the subsequent round of negotiations, the union achieved salary increases for the around 20,000 land workers.







