

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK) Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer, Laxman Narasimhan has resigned from the post due to personal reasons, effective September 30, 2022.



Nicandro Durante, current senior independent director, has been appointed as CEO till the company finds a suitable replacement to Narasimhan.



The Chairman and the Nomination Committee have begun the process to identify the best long-term candidate to take Reckitt on the next phase of its growth and transformation journey, the company said.







