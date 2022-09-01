Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022
WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
01.09.22
09:29 Uhr
21,600 Euro
-0,480
-2,17 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
01.09.2022 | 08:46
Essity finalizes acquisitions of Knix and Modibodi

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has finalized the acquisitions of the Canadian company Knix Wear Inc. ("Knix") and the Australian company Modibodi, both leading providers of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence. With these acquisitions, Essity will become the global market leader within leakproof apparel*, the fastest growing product segment in Intimate Hygiene which includes Feminine Care and Incontinence Products.

Knix offers a broad assortment of intimate apparel with leading positions in the growing leakproof apparel category. The company has a strong presence in the US and Canada and sells mainly direct-to-consumer through online channels. Essity has acquired 80% of the shares in Knix. Founder and CEO, Joanna Griffiths, holds the remaining 20% share and stays on as President of Knix. Read the announcement of the acquisition of Knix.

Modibodi provides leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence. The company has a strong presence in Australia, New Zealand and the UK and operates an online, direct-to-consumer business model, with growing sales in retail and through e-tailers. Read the announcement of the acquisition of Modibodi.

Knix will be consolidated into Essity's accounts as of September 1, 2022, and Modibodi as of August 1, 2022.

*Estimate based on market data compiled by Essity.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-finalizes-acquisitions-of-knix-and-modibodi,c3623638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3623638/1621669.pdf

Essity finalizes acquisitions of Knix and Modibodi

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/knix3,c3084748

Knix3

