DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.2736

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 496060

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 185175 EQS News ID: 1432899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)