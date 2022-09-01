Korea Electric Power Corp. will act as a sales intermediary under South Korea's so-called K-RE100 scheme.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has said that it will fully implement provisions allowing domestic electricity consumers to buy power from renewable energy producers through power purchase agreements (PPAs). The plan was first announced in January 2021. The South Korean government said that access to the PPA market will now be given to projects exceeding 300 kW in size, in order to encourage renewable energy deals for buildings. Under the old rules, the size threshold ...

