Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2022

On August 31, 2022, net asset value was SEK 269 per share.
The closing price on August 31, 2022, was SEK 237.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 234.80 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, September 1, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
Submitted for publication on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
