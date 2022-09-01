Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 1
[01.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,157,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,530,125.16
|8.7809
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,906.20
|88.4828
