H2X Global has released the first of its hydrogen-powered generators in the Australian market.From pv magazine Australia H2X Global said its new 5 kW fuel cell generator, which uses hydrogen to generate electricity with zero emissions, has been sold to the Plumbing Industry Climate Action Centre (PICAC) for use at its Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in Queensland, Australia. The Power H2 unit, which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and comes equipped with a small hydrogen storage tank, will be installed at the PICAC facility. The center, which is due to open in October, will serve as Australia's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...