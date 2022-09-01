DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP
DEALING DATE: 31/08/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 598.6281
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76245
CODE: FTSE
ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 185272 EQS News ID: 1433167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
