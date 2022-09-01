DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2022 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 31/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 221.6165

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6042212

CODE: CMU

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 185274 EQS News ID: 1433171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

