Private Label Digital Disruptor Startup, 3B Private Label Portal, To Roll Out New Service Options

ANDERNACH, Germany, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Private Label Portal (3B PLP), a German tech startup within the private label industry, announced changes to their business plan following growing success. The company's Private Label Portal now stands at over 200 registered manufacturers, and around 2500 customer leads, prompting the creation of several service options.





For manufacturers there are three services to choose from: a single lead acquisitions, a monthly subscription for single product category campaign, or a six-month subscription for dedicated product campaigns. 3B Private Label Portal has consistently provided services like lead qualification and search engine marketing (SEM), but the recent adjustments to their business model are intended to give 3B PLP customers even more flexibility.

For those seeking a monthly subscription, they can promote one product category of their choice. However, the six-month subscription dives deeper into what a manufacturer can offer, and promotes up to 10 individual products within a single product category.

When commenting on the changes, this is what one of PLP's expert representatives had to say: "Now is the time when private label businesses should be keeping their eyes open for new business models," and that, "the world market is changing - and we at 3B PLP should be no exception".

In addition, he mentioned, "manufacturers can rest easy with our concept at it's core, because it's really evening out the power imbalance that typically stands between large retailers and manufacturers". The new services designed by 3B PLP enable manufacturers to have more autonomy, whether it be allowing them to diversify their pool of customers, or expanding their reach through online marketing campaigns.

At PLMA's World of Private Label 2022, we surveyed 325 manufacturers on whether they utilized online marketing beyond hosting a webpage. 60% Responded that they don't invest any capital into online marketing, while another 11% were unsure. Online marketing continues to be rare among manufacturing companies, so companies like 3B PLP are attempting to help them branch out in ways they never have before. Within these online marketing campaigns, they perform for manufacturers, there is a heavy emphasis on SEM.

In a survey conducted by ThomasNet in 2019, it was found that 80% of B2B Buyers utilized search engines when looking for new suppliers. Although online marketing applications like SEM are sparsely used by manufacturers within the private label industry, they are steadily becoming more common.

Because the private label portal is international, manufacturers working with 3B PLP will expand their reach to global audiences. Marc Buchholz, Founder and CEO of the company, emphasized that, "as the global matchmaker for private label, [3B private label portal] is able to give [customers] an immediate international coverage".

With the world becoming increasingly more digital, B2B business opportunities are becoming easier to find - now more than ever. However, with ease of access comes unqualified lead clutter, and greater competition. In that regard, companies like 3B PLP are giving a competitive advantage for their customer, while also remaining competitive themselves, and offering distinct services within the private label industry.

