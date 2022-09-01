Tech Mahindra and Tada Cognitive Solutions Partner to Digitally Transform Supply Chain Networks for Enterprises in the US

Partnership will provide much-needed impetus to supply chain transformation programs for customers, enabling more than 4X faster control tower implementations

PEORIA, IL and NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Tech Mahindra , a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tada Cognitive Solutions (TADA), a next generation digital twin-enabled supply chain software provider headquartered in the US. The partnership will enable Tech Mahindra's customers to build real-time end-to-end visibility across the entire supply chain network with control tower implementations and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The joint offerings will empower manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and retail enterprises to leverage the true potential of digital technology. It will further propel collaboration among the various partners in the ecosystem to build modular decision systems. The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's deep domain expertise and system integration capabilities with TADA's patented Digital Twin of the Supply Chain (DTSC) and Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO). This technology goes beyond a simple Digital Twin construct to build a Digital Duplicate ® capable of creating a real time digital replica of an organization's entire supply network in the cloud. Together, this will accelerate supply chain transformation programs focused on visibility, supply chain execution level analytics and scenario building capabilities.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President, Americas Strategic Verticals at Tech Mahindra, said, "Control towers are increasingly becoming predominant in the supply chain ecosystem, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027 globally. With the ongoing volatility and disruption of global supply-chains, our customers need to be connected by a common digital frame across their complex business networks, along with a control center to effectively identify risk and respond at speed. Our partnership with TADA is in line with our NXT.NOW framework that will enable our customers to drive real-time decision-making across their ecosystem. The partnership will bring a competitive advantage at speed and scale to the control tower solutions market in the US."

With the partnership Tech Mahindra's customers will be able to address the full spectrum of business needs covering planning, supply chain, procurement, production, and logistics design. TADA's Digital Duplicate ® capabilities will create a real-time digital replica for the organization's entire supply network in the cloud thereby creating a common language that connects and empowers an organization's people, processes, partners, and data. TADA's patented Digital Duplicate® technology will help elevate the Digital Twin software model by using millions of Digital Twins to build a digital copy of the enterprise's entire ecosystem.

Seshadri Guha, CEO and Co-founder, Tada Cognitive Solutions, said, "We are very excited to partner with Tech Mahindra and utilize their deep domain expertise, global reach, and jointly accelerate bi-modal transformation for customers. The partnership will not only help organizations achieve operational results in the short-term, but also deliver sustainable digital transformation in the long-term. Our customers have gained competitive advantages by implementing the next generation Digital Duplicate® technology. This approach has proven to be extraordinarily successful across multiple customers and industries."

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra's DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Tech Mahindra's deep domain expertise in Supply chain, Strategic Planning & Sourcing, Industry 4.0, Connected Warehousing & Logistics enabled by the new-age technologies like IoT, Blockchain, RPA, Data analytics, Network security and Cloud, enables companies across all verticals to reshape their value chains to be more agile and resilient.

About Tada Cognitive Solutions

Tada Cognitive Solutions (also known as TADA) is the leader in the Digital Duplicate® Technology that continuously integrates data, people, and process to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem. The no-code platform unleashes the magic of Data with unparalleled speed at an unprecedented scale, allowing companies to connect data silos within their own and enterprise partners to create a unique data fabric and persona-based command center to increase revenue, and drive efficiency and resiliency. Tada's system operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex Fortune 100 companies supply chains in Manufacturing, CPG, Retail and Healthcare. See more details at www.tadanow.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

