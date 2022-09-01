Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
01.09.2022 | 13:10
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu showcases global vision for driving sustainability transformation through digital innovation at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced that it will host its global flagship online event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 on October 4, 2022 (Japan, Europe, and the Americas) and October 12, 2022 (Asia and Oceania), highlighting its vision, technology, and case studies for promoting Sustainability Transformation through digital innovation to various stakeholders, including society, customers, partners, and next-generation leaders.

This year, under the theme of 'Driving Sustainability Transformation through Digital Innovation', the event will feature global programs including keynote speeches by Fujitsu Group CEO and CDXO Takahito Tokita and CTO Vivek Mahajan, panel sessions by special guest speakers, as well as regional programs hosted by company leaders that reveal how Fujitsu delivers solutions to pressing societal issues for a sustainable future.

For full press release including program and schedule details

Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 teaser video

Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 Microsite for program and registration details

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver Sustainability Transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com/

© 2022 PR Newswire
