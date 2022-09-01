BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, August 24
DOCUMENT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
- Condensed Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
1 September 2022
