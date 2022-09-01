DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.6891
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7396865
CODE: TIPU LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
