Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.2501
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13943982
CODE: EDIV LN
ISIN: LU0959210781
