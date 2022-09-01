

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $96 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $1.99 billion from $1.87 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $96 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAMPBELL SOUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de