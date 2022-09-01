Italian Exhibition Group: VICENZAORO: FROM 9TH TO 13TH SEPTEMBER IEG'S INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB

Over a thousand exhibiting brands in Vicenza for the September edition of Italian Exhibition Group's B2B event, a reference point for the entire gold and jewellery supply chain

The best of Made in Italy production and international excellence, trends, innovation, information, training and global networking for the jewellery community

From 9th to 11th vintage watches and jewellery with the third edition of VO Vintage, open to the public

VINCENZA, Italy, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a thousand exhibiting brands, the best of Made in Italy production and international excellence will be attending Vicenzaoro September (VOS), the international gold and jewellery exhibition organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), from 9th to 13th September at Vicenza Expo Centre together with the third edition of VO Vintage (9th - 11th September), an event open to the public of fine vintage watch and jewellery collectors and enthusiasts.





A universally-appreciated business showcase, a breeding ground for trends, innovation, information and training, a global networking venue and reference point for the entire gold and jewellery supply chain, Europe's most eagerly awaited international event for the gold and jewellery community will be exhibiting a complete offer with an increased return of exhibitors from the Far East - HK, China, India and Thailand - despite still being limited by ongoing restrictions.

The "Jewellery Boutique Show" showcases high-end jewellery and gold with new collections by brands from the main national and international manufacturing districts, such as Roberto Coin, FOPE, Crivelli, Fabergé and Damiani, as well as components and semi-finished products, diamonds and precious and coloured stones, services, visual merchandising and packaging.

Companies, buyers, operators, institutions, associations, the media and new generations will be the focus and beating heart of the VOS format in an overview of the challenges facing the sector - internationalisation, CSR, new technologies, communication - with the authoritative voices of entrepreneurs, institutions, thought leaders and key global jewellery influencers. VO Vintage will also provide the chance to purchase unique and valuable pieces, meet the best retailers and get up-to-date with vintage watch and jewellery experts in a reserved area of the fair.

Vicenzaoro renews the experience of a complete and all-round show in the fascinating Venice Region among history, art, music, culture and unique local food and wine.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg