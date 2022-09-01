Nikola Corporation: European Nikola Tre FCEV Beta Version to Debut at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany on Sept. 19

Nikola President Lohscheller to Give Sept. 20 Keynote Address

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that the European Nikola Tre fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) beta version will be unveiled in a September 19 press conference at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany with partner IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG). Nikola Corporation President Michael Lohscheller will unveil the Nikola Tre FCEV in Hall A24 in Stand A01 with IVECO.





"We are anxious to unveil this German-built zero-emission truck in front of the thousands of influential IAA guests," said Lohscheller. "We believe this will be the beginning of a new era of clean commercial trucking and innovative energy solutions for Europe."

Another highlight of the event is expected to be the September 20 keynote presentation by Lohscheller that will discuss the importance of a European zero-emission future.

During the show, the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) will be available for test rides at the show and product demonstrations will take place each day from the automaker's booth.

The up to 500-mile range of the Nikola Tre FCEV is anticipated to enter serial production for the North American market in late 2023 at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility. Tre FCEV production in Ulm, Germany is expected to launch the first half of 2024.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's beliefs regarding the potential benefits of the Tre FCEV; the company's beliefs regarding the anticipated range of the Tre FCEV; and the company's expectations regarding production timelines. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management. We cannot assure you that forward looking statements will be achieved and forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, design and manufacturing changes, challenges and delays; changes in vehicle specifications; economic, financial, legal, supply chain, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; potential challenges arising from COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of Nikola's trucks; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones, including delivery of trucks for sale; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





