01.09.2022
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 1

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that pursuant to the combination of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc, Jane Lewis was appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from 1 September 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 September 2022

