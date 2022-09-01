

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE), machinery and equipment maker, said Thursday it has elected Joshua Jepsen as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from September 16. The company said Rajesh Kalathur will step down as CFO and will continue as President of John Deere Financial and resume the role of Chief Information Officer of the company.



Jepsen has served as the company's Deputy Financial Officer since March. Prior to this role, he served as Director, Investor Relations from 2018 to 2022, and Manager, Investor Communications from 2015 to 2018.







